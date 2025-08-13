Magic Should Sign Former Sixth Man Of The Year
The Orlando Magic had one of the strongest offseasons in the league, positioning themselves to compete in the Eastern Conference and potentially make an NBA Finals run. Entering the summer, the Magic faced a glaring weakness at guard behind Jalen Suggs, who has battled injuries in recent seasons. Of their four major acquisitions, three were guards Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Jase Richardson. Each of them could play a crucial role in the team’s success this year. One lingering concern is depth. If the Magic plan to contend, they should target a former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year candidate capable of making an immediate impact.
Magic's Potential Free Agency Option
As free agency enters its late stages, several veteran guards remain unsigned. This includes Malcolm Brogdon. He's coming off a down year in which he played just 24 games and shot a career-low 28.6 percent from three-point range, Brogdon has yet to find a new home. However, in the right system, he could return to the strong bench contributor he was for the Boston Celtics.
Bleacher Report recently named Brogdon one of the top remaining free agents, crediting his potential impact as a veteran presence.
"Malcolm Brogdon was the Rookie of the Year in 2016-17," the article wrote. "The Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23 and owns a career scoring average of 15.3 points on a 46.3/38.8/87.4 shooting split.If not for an injury history that has limited him to an average of 48.5 games per season since he logged 75 appearances as a rookie, the 32-year-old guard would have found a landing spot a long time ago."
Brogdon has played 67 games or more just twice in his career, earning major personal accolades in both seasons. When healthy, he shot over 40 percent from three-point range. Despite a history of injuries, he could provide the Magic with valuable playmaking and perimeter scoring in a limited role.
"Brogdon is more game-manager than dynamic offensive leader," the article said. "He has enough off-ball value as a shooter to play either backcourt spot. A rugged 6'5", he can hold up against some wings. Most point guards are too quick for him to stick with in space."
"Though he's firmly in the journeyman phase of his career," the article added. "Playing for four teams across the past four seasons, Brogdon offers some enticing consistency. His teams have been significantly better with him on the floor in three of the last four years. Health is a factor, but Brogdon will rate as an excellent third guard as long as he can stay off the trainer's table."
