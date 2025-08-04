Ex-Orlando Magic Star Hilariously Lumped Into WNBA Sex Toy Controversy
The WNBA sex toy controversy has entered the NBA realm thanks to a sports parody social media account. Riot Comedy recently released a comedy skit featuring Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard.
It is based on the latest WNBA issue of fans throwing dildos on the court.
"I'm here with the WNBA," Clark says. "I'm here to ask some questions Dr. Dwight The Sodomite."
"Let me guess, you're here to ask me about Buffalo Bildo," Howard responds.
Howard was probably chosen because of the questions about his sexuality.
"You're an expert in dildos, Dr," Clark says. "I need you to help us find whoever is throwing them on the WNBA courts."
"Tell me Caitlin, are they double-ended, do they vibrate," Howard responds.
FRANZ WAGNER HAS A PLAN FOR EUROBASKET
Although the Orlando Magic boosted their offensive firepower this offseason, Franz Wagner is still expected to carry a major scoring load as the No. 2 option behind rising star Paolo Banchero. The duo combined to average 50.1 points across 40 games last season, forming one of the league’s most promising young tandems.
However, Wagner struggled after missing 20 games with a torn right oblique. Upon returning, he developed a noticeable hitch in his jumper, shooting just 18.9 percent from three-point range during the Magic’s first-round playoff series. Wagner admitted during exit interviews the injury disrupted his rhythm and slowed his shot, ultimately affecting his confidence down the stretch.
Improving his three-point shooting form:
Now healthy, he plans to regain form while representing Germany in EuroBasket.
"I've been working a lot on my shot," Wagner said during EuroBasket media day. "A bit more post-up. Small, fast players tend to give me trouble, so it's probably good to work on that. More rhythm in my shot. I have coaches in Berlin with whom I've trained a lot."
Wagner isn’t historically a strong three-point shooter. With a career mark of 32.2 percent, he shot a career-best 36.1 percent in 2022–23. If he can find consistency around 33 percent next season, it could be the difference between the Magic finishing in the top three or closer to fifth in the Eastern Conference. His ability to space the floor alongside Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs will be crucial when Banchero operates as the primary ball-handler, helping open driving lanes as Wagner becomes a corner threat.
Wagner is eager to improve this summer and plans to take advantage of offseason playing time and bonding with his native German teammates.
Playing for his national team, but missing his brother
"It's nice to play at home and also with guys who grew up in a similar way," Wagner said. "You come here because you're interested, not because you signed a contract. You come for the right reasons, and that's very, very nice."
Wagner admitted it feels strange not joining his brother Moritz on the German national team, as Moritz Wagner is recovering from a season-ending torn ACL potentially requiring rehab heading into the start of the season.
"Moritz is unique," Wagner added. "We will miss him, of course. I know he would have loved to play, too. No one can replace him. But the spirit as a group will not disappear. We now have time during the preseason to see how the summer will turn out as a team."
