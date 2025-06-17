NBA Insider Proposes Shocking Kevin Durant Trade to Orlando Magic
Despite the Orlando Magic setting themselves up for contention by acquiring Desmond Bane in a massive trade, the sweepstakes for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant still leads the headlines.
With Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman declaring a championship as the ultimate goal. One NBA insider has proposed a shocking trade idea, going all-in on a one-year rental pairing Durant with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
With Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman declaring a championship as the ultimate goal, one NBA insider has proposed a shocking trade idea, He suggested going all-in on a one-year rental pairing Durant with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor recently suggested the Magic fully commit to this season, trading near the entirety of their bench depth for the two-time Finals MVP.
Magic Receive: Kevin Durant
Suns Receive: Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac. Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze and pick No. 25.
"If the Orlando Magic are able to get that deal done, you get that deal done." O'Connor said. "But ultimately, I think unless the Suns are super high on Black, I don't think that's going to end up being the best offer. That's considering everything going on now."
Responding on the Kevin O'Connor Show, analyst Dan Titus expressed this is a deal they must take if agreed upon.
"I think from a Magic side, you can afford it because you could just do the one-year rental with KD," Titus added. "This doesn't have to be signing an extension, I don't know that I want to pay him any more money beyond this year. From the Suns' side, I don't know if that's enough. I love that you included Black in that. I think Bitadze is vastly underrated. So I'm not mad at that. He could be their starting center right now. Isaac, affordable contract, good defensive player, definitely can give you solid minutes. Suns would want more out of that. I just don't know what more you could give them, because that's quite literally four of their bench there. I think that the Suns will be able to fetch a better deal for KD, but if I'm the Magic and this comes on my desk, I'm taking it."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Fans React To Declined Team Options On Veteran Guards
Magic GM Anthony Parker Sends Heartfelt Message To Traded Veterans
Orlando Decline Team-Option Deals for Gary Harris, Cory Joseph