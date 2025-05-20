Orlando Magic's Anthony Black Becomes Arkansas Recruiter After Pubbing Brother
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black praised his younger brother Beckham Black on X (formerly Twitter), commenting on his up-and-coming future after recently competing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He averaged 11 points in four games.
Black scored 20 points and dished out nine assists in the first game, leading AB Elite to a 84-78 victory. He's averaging 7.2 assists and 2.2 steals, displaying flashes of upper-level playmaking and defensive instincts. He is leading the age group in assists and his team in steals.
Black is a highly sought-after recruit earning national attention with a 93 grade and four-star ranking from 247Sports, placing him as the No. 6 point guard and No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2027.
After Anthony posted about Beckham, fans immediately began recruiting him to attend Arkansas. The elder Anthony played for the Razorbacks
According to 247, Black has received offers from Cincinnati, Georgetown, Mississippi State, SMU, TCU, USC and Florida A&M.
He's not only being recognized by colleges but the national team as well, earning an invitation to participate in training camp for the 2025 USA U16 Men's National Team.
Beckham attended the 2023 NBA Draft with Anthony, looking up to him with aspirations of making the league himself.
After being drafted, Black was asked in a post-practice interview how much he enjoys being a big brother.
"A lot," Black said. "I remember asking my mom for a little brother when I was a kid. He's like my best friend, my guy. That's just my dude, I love him."