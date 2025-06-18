The Magic Insider

NBA Parody Account Trolls Memphis Grizzles After Desmond Bane's Facility Remarks

Shandel Richardson

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends during the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Desmond Bane had lots to say during his introductory press conference with the Orlando Magic.

He talked about how he feels the Magic are a championship team while also praising his new coach. Bane even took a subtle shot at his former team. Bane said his practice facility digs are far superior to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“This facility is different," Bane said Tuesday. "The one in Memphis didn’t have not one window. We joked around and called it the Dungeon.”

Bane has long been a fan of the Magic's training facility. Here's what he posted on social media when it was unveiled in 2022: "This is what we need."

On Tuesday, he double-downed on those comments.


“This is a breathe of fresh air, you can literally step outside and get a breathe of fresh air and eat on the patio,” Bane said. "There's indoor, outdoor training facility, all the bells and whistles are in here. The people is what’s really going to make this place special.”

The latest comments even got the attention of NBACentel, a popular parody account on social media. The account hilariously altered Bane's words to take an even bigger shot at the Grizzlies.

Bane's signing adds even more appeal to a Magic team that was already up and coming. It will be interesting to see if he makes a difference.

