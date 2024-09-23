4 Magic Players Land in CBS Sports' NBA Top 100; Is Paolo Banchero Too Low?
ORLANDO — The NBA offseason's crawl is nearly over. Training camps start this week for a few clubs and the Orlando Magic begin practice on Oct. 1.
In preparation, CBS Sports released its annual list of the top 100 NBA players.
Fourth-year head coach Jamahl Mosley checked in at No. 19 on CBS' list of the 30 NBA head coaches, which feels low considering the upward trajectory of the franchise during his tenure. However, CBS also said Mosley has the potential to skyrocket up the list if he were to unlock a few more elements of his Magic team this season.
Considering he's got four players among CBS' best 100, the personnel to do so may be at his disposal.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: No. 95 (previously No. 99)
Orlando made a three-year, $66-million investment in Caldwell-Pope's defensive versatility and prowess, as well as his distance shot-making — one aspect the Magic have in abundance and the other it has sorely lacked. In KCP, a two-time NBA champion and decade-plus veteran spanning four teams, Orlando now has both aspects.
His best version offensively comes around effective playmakers, where his floor spacing is his greatest weapon when his team has the ball. Orlando doesn't have a playmaker on the roster at the standard of Nikola Jokic or LeBron James, but the Magic's approach of creation by committee could see KCP as a reliable outlet on offense.
Too high, too low, or just right?: Caldwell-Pope is one of the game's respected veterans who has made an impact everywhere he's gone. The Magic opted for him this summer rather than bigger risk-reward swings like 34-year-old Paul George or Klay Thompson, but KCP's portability will be tested in an offense with a (historically) lower ceiling than some of his previous stops. A fringe top-100 spot feels right to begin the year.
The following players surround Caldwell-Pope in the ranking:
No. 97: Bogdan Bogdanovich, Atlanta
No. 96: Lugentz Dort, Oklahoma City
No. 95: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando
No. 94: Andrew Nembhard, Indiana
No. 93: Marcus Smart, Memphis
Jalen Suggs: No. 70 (previously not ranked)
It all finally started coming together for Suggs in year three, in which he found a consistent and competitive three-point shot while improving defensively – so much so that he earned an All-Defensive Team nod for being one of the NBA's best perimeter stoppers.
Suggs' game has resembled that of a two-guard, but he figures to slide back to the point guard role with KCP in the fold and Markelle Fultz not back with the team
The questions facing Suggs, other than a potential extension being on the table, revolve around the development of playmaking chops to alleviate the pressure on forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and if he'll maintain his three-point improvements. But in every season so far, Suggs' game has seen tangible improvement.
Too high, too low or just right?: For now, Suggs feels just a smidge too high on this ranking. But is he completely out of place? Not at all. Suggs has elite role-player attributes and figures to be the third member of Orlando's core long-term. The Magic would accept the prospect of having three top-75 players for the foreseeable future in a heartbeat. Last year was the first for Suggs in such a realm, and if he repeats or improves, then such an elevated ranking may not be as eye-catching.
The following players surround Suggs in the ranking:
No. 72: Trey Murphy III, New Orleans
No. 71: Coby White, Chicago
No. 70: Jalen Suggs, Orlando
No. 69: Bradley Beal, Phoenix
No. 68: Michael Porter Jr., Denver
Franz Wagner: No 51 (previously No. 47)
The Magic paid Franz Wagner this offseason with a five-year rookie max contract. Some wonder whether it was justified considering his three-point shooting dropoff a season ago, but in looking past that, the Magic see a certified No. 2 option alongside Banchero.
A 6-10 swingman with defensive impact across multiple positions and an impressive ability to get to the bucket and score, Wagner's best form takes on that of a two-way budding star who can force other teams to game-plan against him. Orlando's $224-million investment in Wagner is a endorsement of the player the Magic feels he can become. All he has to do is combine the improved elements from last season with a return to form beyond the arc. The Magic are well-positioned to have a formidable frontcourt duo for its future if such comes to fruition.
Too high, too low or just right?: Given the falloff in Wagner's three-point shooting in his third season — from 36 to 28 percent — the improvements around other aspects of his game were enough to tread water as a fringe top-50 player in the NBA, but not yet higher. He's one of the best players in his draft class and will soon be paid like one, and the areas of his game that would elevate him to the next level are not far off. He's in the right range here, but his trajectory still swings upward.
The following players surround Wagner in the ranking:
No. 53: DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento
No. 52: Dejounte Murray, New Orleans
No. 51: Franz Wagner, Orlando
No. 50: Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
No. 49: Cade Cunningham, Detroit
Paolo Banchero: No. 29 (previously No. 51)
Banchero's second season saw him solidify himself as not only the future of the Magic's franchise, but as an NBA star. Questions about his overall offensive efficiency suggest there's still growth in his future to fulfill, but he followed his Rookie of the Year campaign with an All-Star appearance and led the Magic to a playoff berth – each experience the first of his young career.
His playoff debut was almost everything his franchise could've asked for, aside from his team's series loss in seven games. But with the Magic looking to push farther this season, their chances start with the 2022 No. 1 NBA draft pick.
Too high, too low or just right?: Banchero is lower in these rankings than most other outlets view the rising third-year forward, which is a nod to the amount of talent in the NBA. But it's a hard sell to say are there 28 players better than a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward who became the youngest player in NBA history to lead a winning team in points, rebounds and assists..
That's not to say his game doesn't have holes, but Banchero's All-Star status last season meant he was a top-12 player in the East. He should probably be a little closer to the top 25 than scratching the surface of the top 30.
The following players surround Banchero in the ranking:
No. 31: Lauri Markannen, Utah
No. 30: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City
No. 29: Paolo Banchero, Orlando
No. 28: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento
No. 27: De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento
Here's the breakdown of teams with multiple players in CBS' top 100, provided at the bottom of the original rankings:
# of Players in Top 100
Team
6 players
New York, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Minnesota
5 players
Boston
4 players
Milwaukee, Cleveland, Memphis, Sacramento, Orlando, Dallas, Denver, Indiana, Houston
3 players
Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, Toronto, Golden State
2 players
Chicago, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte, San Antonio, Portland
1 player
Utah, Brooklyn, Detroit, Washington
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO'S OFFSEASON MOTIVATION: How Orlando's playoff shortcomings have fueled Paolo Banchero's efforts to not let it happen again. CLICK HERE
- REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS FOR THE MAGIC THIS YEAR: Orlando may have its best shot (on paper) to snap its playoff series losing streak this year. But should the Magic aim higher? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC MAKE FIVE ROSTER MOVES: Orlando signed three free agents and waived two from Exhibit 10 contracts ahead of training camp. CLICK HERE
- 4 POINTS OF INTEREST WITH MAGIC'S ROTATION: The starting five, Jonathan Isaac's utilization, and the backup PG and wing spots have the attention heading into the new season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.