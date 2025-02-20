How to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Thursday, February 20
ATLANTA – The Orlando Magic resume play out of the All-Star break Thursday night with an in-division matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.
A half-game separates Orlando and Atlanta in the East standings as play resumes.
The Magic, 27-29, are 0.5 games above the 26-29 Hawks.
Despite 68 points combined from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Atlanta won the first matchup between the two opponents shortly before the All-Star break.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks
Who: Orlando Magic (27-29, 7th in East) at Atlanta Hawks (26-29, 8th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, February 20, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Southeast, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -1.5
Last Meeting: Atlanta 112, Orlando 106 on Feb. 10, 2025
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Atlanta on Thursday?
Game Notes
- Magic have lost 13 of last 16 meetings with Hawks
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope attended Greenville High School (GA) and played two seasons at University of Georgia
- Wendell Carter Jr. was born in Atlanta and attended Pace Academy
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young: 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists
- Caris LeVert: 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists
- Georges Niang: 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists
- Dyson Daniels: 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals
- Onyeka Okongwu: 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists
- Zaccharie Risacher: 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 130-172 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks: Snyder has been on NBA benches for 15 seasons now including this one. This is his third season in charge of Atlanta after spending eight prior leading Utah. Before ascending to a head coaching position, Snyder was an assistant with the Clippers in 1992-'93, then Philadelphia in 2010-11, the Lakers in '11-'12, and Atlanta in '13-'14. Snyder was the runner-up for NBA coach of the year in 2017-18 with the Jazz.
