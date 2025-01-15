How to Watch Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, January 15
MILWAUKEE – The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks meet Wednesday evening for the third time this regular season. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum.
The Magic enter the contest with two full days of rest after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 104-99 Sunday night, improving them to 23-18 this season. The win vaulted Orlando back into fourth in the East.
It's the second night of a back-to-back for Milwaukee, who entertains the Sacramento Kings at home Tuesday night. The Bucks are 20-17 this season, sitting sixth – the final secured playoff spot – in the East.
Milwaukee has won the first two meetings this season by a combined eight points.
How to Watch Magic at Bucks
Who: Orlando Magic (23-18) at Milwaukee Bucks (20-17)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Wednesday, January 15, 8 p.m. ET
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Wisconsin, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: No line yet.
Last Meeting: Milwaukee 109, Orlando 106 on 1/10/25
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 28.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 50.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze (questionable): 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 61.9 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (questionable): 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.8 FG%, 25.3 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 41.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT%
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31.34 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 59.9 FG%
- Damian Lillard: 24.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 44.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT%
- Bobby Portis: 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 46.9 FG%, 37.7 3PT%
- Khris Middleton: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 46.3 FG%, 37.3 3PT%
- Brook Lopez: 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 48.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT%
Magic-Bucks Injury Report: Who's out for Orlando and Milwaukee Wednesday night?
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 126-161 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks: Rivers is in his first full campaign with the Bucks after taking over for Adrian Griffin in the middle of the 2023-24 season. His coaching career began with the Magic in 1999-2000, when at age 38, he led the Magic to a 41-41 record and won the NBA's Coach of the Year award. He's a former NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics, and has spent parts of 26 seasons manning NBA sidelines. Milwaukee is the fifth team he's coached, with previous stops in Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles with the Clippers and Philadelphia. As part of the NBA's 75 year anniversary celebration during the 2021-22 season, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.
