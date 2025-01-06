How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks on Monday, January 6
The shorthanded Orlando Magic are back in New York Monday night for their fourth and final regular season matchup with the Knicks this season. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Orlando is on the second night of a home-away back-to-back. Sunday's loss to Utah was one of their ugliest results of the season, and it dropped them to 21-16. They still sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.
A spot ahead of them is New York, 24-12, who hasn't played since Saturday's loss to the Bulls in Chicago. They've beaten the Magic in all three prior meetings this season – once in MSG and twice in the Kia Center.
All four matchups have come in the span of just 34 days.
How to Watch Magic at Knicks
Who: Orlando Magic (21-16) at New York Knicks (24-12)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, January 6, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, MSG, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: New York -11.5
Last Meeting: New York 108, Orlando 85 on 12/27/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Goga Bitadze: 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 62.3 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 40.6 FG%, 30.1 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 25.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 48.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT%
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 25.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 55.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT%
- Mikal Bridges: 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 50.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT%
- OG Anunoby: 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 47.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT%
- Josh Hart: 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 56.3 FG%, 37.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 124-159 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: Thibodeau is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Knicks, having led New York to the playoffs in three of the five seasons he's been at the helm. At 66 years old, he's in his third head coaching position, having held the same position in Minnesota and Chicago before New York. Prior to becoming a head coach, Thibodeau was an assistant with Boston, Houston, the Knicks, Philadelphia, San Antonio and the Timberwolves. He's a two-time NBA Coach of the Year – one of 11 coaches in league history to win the honor more than once.
