How to Watch Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, January 21
The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors square off for the second time this season north of the border on Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena.
Orlando is reeling, having dropped three straight games and nine of their last 13 games. Their last loss, a 113-100 result versus the Denver Nuggets, dropped them to 23-21.
Toronto is 10-32 this season, second to last in the East. They've had three days off before entering Tuesday's tilt after a 18-point loss at Milwaukee on Friday.
The Magic won the first contest between these two teams on Jan. 3 this year.
How to Watch Magic at Raptors
Who: Orlando Magic (23-21, 7th in East) at Toronto Raptors (10-32, 14th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Tuesday, January 21, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, TSN, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -2.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 106, Toronto 97 on 1/3/25
Injury Report
Who's playing, who's out for Orlando and Toronto Tuesday night?
Game Notes
- Magic have won last four meetings, but have lost 12 of last 19 and 31 of last 43 regular season meetings with Raptors
- Orlando wing Caleb Houstan and guard Cory Joseph each call Toronto home
- President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman spent four seasons with Toronto (2013-2017), including one as General Manager in 2016-2017
- General Manager Anthony Parker played 235 games during three seasons with the Raptors from 2013-2015.
- Assistant coach Jesse Murmuys spent two seasons as a Toronto assistant coach and one as the head coach of their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.
- Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points versus Toronto on Jan. 3, 2025
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 46.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.1points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 41.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT%
Toronto Raptors
- RJ Barrett: 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 46.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT%
- Scottie Barnes: 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 46.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT%
- Gradey Dick: 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 40.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
- Jakob Poeltl: 14.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 61.1 FG%
- Chris Boucher: 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 49.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 126-164 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: Rajakovic is in his second season manning the Toronto sidelines. After spending nine seasons as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Memphis, the head coach coaching position with the Raptors is his first such title. During his tenure, Toronto is 35-89.
