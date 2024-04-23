Magic Offseason Needs Becoming Clear After Game 2 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's offense has been painful to watch and has led them to a 2-0 hole after they lost 96-86 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
It marked the second straight game Orlando has failed to break 90 points and through two games. As a team, the Magic shot 29 of 80 on their field goal attempts and was 9 of 35 on their 3-point attempts.
For the series, the Magic have shot 34.7 percent from the field and have made a measly 23.6 percent of their 3-point attempts.
Orlando struggling with the Cavs isn't a surprise. Cleveland is a more experienced team, and it presents problems with its defense, dynamic guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, and two rim protectors and rebounding machines in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
But even struggling to this extent is tough to stomach. While Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have played well, leading the Magic in points in both games, it's clear they need more offensive firepower around them.
How Orlando decides to pursue adding more offense will be one of the more fascinating storylines this offseason and will determine if it can go from a playoff team to a legit contender next year. The Magic have the cap space to spend on a shooter and they also have all of their draft picks for the foreseeable future.
Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors and can add the kind of scoring and playmaking Orlando desperately needs. He scored 30 points in Game 1 and 23 in Game 2. He also has a wealth of playoff experience from his time with the Utah Jazz and Cleveland, which could be vital for. a young ascending team like the Magic.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is also an intriguing option if the Magic look to trade for a dynamic scoring guard. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season and made 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers. Simons also played locally at Edgewater High School, which is less than 10 minutes from where the Magic play.
In free agency, a player like Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley would be a good fit after he averaged 17 points per game and shot 39.5 percent from 3, though, he's a restricted free agent, which could make signing him difficult. Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk could also help solve the Magic's shooting woes if he's willing to leave.
The Magic have the assets and money to make a splash this offseason. With how they progressed this season, going from 34-48 in 2022-23 to a playoff team, the time to go all in is this offseason.
And if Orlando uses its assets to land a player of Simons or Mitchell's caliber, that won't just help their offense go stagnant at the worst time, it could be the final piece that turns it from a playoff team who makes an early exit to one who has a legitimate chance at making a deep run yearly.
