Magic Must 'Take Care of Home' in Game 3 vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic are hoping to win their home games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) reacts in the fourth
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) reacts in the fourth / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are returning home in their 2024 NBA Playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a pair of losses at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

The Magic ranked third in the Eastern Conference this season in home wins behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, so coming back to central Florida is expected to be a big boost for the team.

"We'll take care of home," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "I think that's what Cleveland did. They took care of their home court and that's that's what we have to do. Obviously being able to make some adjustments throughout the game, things that we see, things that we saw on film that these guys have communicated, that we've communicated with them, but the main message is being able to take care of home court."

In simple terms, the Magic need to win at home. A loss on Thursday night would mean the team has to win four consecutive games, two of which would come on the road in Cleveland. In order to not face elimination in Cleveland, the Magic have to win both games in Orlando on Thursday and Saturday. If they can do that and tie the series, it will be a whole new ball game when the teams meet back in Cleveland for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Tipoff between the Cavs and Magic is set for 7 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

