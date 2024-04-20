The Magic Insider

Magic to Start Jonathan Isaac in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic will start Jonathan Isaac at center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLEVELAND — The Orlando Magic are beginning their playoff run exactly how they ended the regular season.

The team announced just before tipoff that Jonathan Isaac would start at center in place of Wendell Carter Jr. He'll start alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris. It will be only the second time this season that this quintet would start together. The Cavaliers will counter with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

The decision to start Isaac in the regular-season finale came after Carter Jr. suffered a back injury in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Carter Jr. is healthy and good to go, so this decision appears to be matchup-based more than anything.

Isaac made just two starts during the regular season, including Sunday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Magic face the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

