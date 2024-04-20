Magic to Start Jonathan Isaac in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
CLEVELAND — The Orlando Magic are beginning their playoff run exactly how they ended the regular season.
The team announced just before tipoff that Jonathan Isaac would start at center in place of Wendell Carter Jr. He'll start alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris. It will be only the second time this season that this quintet would start together. The Cavaliers will counter with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
The decision to start Isaac in the regular-season finale came after Carter Jr. suffered a back injury in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Carter Jr. is healthy and good to go, so this decision appears to be matchup-based more than anything.
Isaac made just two starts during the regular season, including Sunday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Magic face the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO BECOMING A SUPERSTAR: Reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero is making his NBA Playoffs debut in just his second season. A win in his first playoff series could accelerate his path towards superstardom. CLICK HERE
- GAME 1 BETTING ODDS: The Orlando Magic are a 5.5-point underdog going into Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO LOOKING FORWARD TO PLAYOFFS: Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero led his team to the playoffs in just his second season after being the No. 1 overall pick. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH GAME 1: The Orlando Magic face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Saturday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE