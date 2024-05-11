Magic Legend Dwight Howard Eyes Orlando Return
ORLANDO — It's been over a decade since the Orlando Magic fulfilled Dwight Howard's trade request and sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. But now, Superman wants to be back in central Florida.
"If I could go back with a team, I gotta go back with the Magic. It's only right," Howard said onThe OGs podcast.
Howard, 38, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, but he's stayed in shape by participating in basketball overseas.
It's unlikely for the Magic to bring Howard back into the fold 20 years after they drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick. While the Magic have two centers hitting free agency this offseason, Howard simply doesn't fit the timeline of the team. Orlando could use some veteran leadership, but it can find that without having to sign a player who hasn't been in the NBA in two years.
As full circle of a moment as it would be, Howard's chances of playing in a Magic uniform again are incredibly slim.
