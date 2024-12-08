Meet the Opponent: Suns, Magic Each Absent Star Power as Orlando Comes Home
ORLANDO, Fla. – When the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns conclude their two-game season series on Sunday night, it'll be hard to not feel that something more was left on the table.
That's because each game — both the Nov. 18 matchup and this one — will have featured neither the Suns' Kevin Durant nor the Magic's Paolo Banchero. After learning Saturday of Franz Wagner's torn right oblique diagnosis, the same injury that Banchero has been dealing with for the past five weeks, the Magic will be without their top two scorers.
That's 50-plus points and 10-plus rebounds and assists that Orlando will be without for the foreseeable future. In Banchero and Wagner's two-plus seasons together with the Magic, Sunday is just the second time that neither of the former top draft picks will be available for the Magic.
Phoenix will still have high-octane scorers Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. But when the Suns have been without Durant, their record is 1-8.
Orlando won the earlier matchup between these two teams 109-99 behind 32 points from Franz Wagner.
About the Suns
Leading Scorers:
- Devin Booker: 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists
- Bradley Beal: 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Tyus Jones: 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists
- Grayson Allen: 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Royce O'Neale: 10.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Gameday Injury News
- Kevin Durant: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Ryan Dunn: OUT (left ankle soreness)
- Jusuf Nurkic: OUT (right thigh contusion)
Notable Numbers
- 16th net rating (11th offense, 20th defense)
- 9th eFG% (55.6), 14th opp. eFG (54.1)
- 6th FTA rate (.273), 11th opp. FTA rate (.236)
- 12th TOV% (14.0), 28th opp. TOV% (12.8)
- 15th REB% (50.1)
- 20th pace (98.7 possessions/game)
- 27th points in the paint/game (41.1)
Orlando's season resets Sunday. The Magic have played 20 of their 25 games without their No. 1 option but survived — and frequently thrived — because the No. 2 option rose to an All-Star level.
The absence of Banchero and Wagner likely alters expectations for what the Magic can accomplish over the upcoming stretch of games. The Suns, who aren't at full strength themselves, are the first sample of the retooled Magic.
After spending 16 of their first 25 games on the road, the Magic play seven of the next eight games at home. Guard Jalen Suggs, the lead dog of a league-best defense who also could be expected to provide more offense, said Friday he was excited to get home "even if it's only for 36 hours. Ready to get back home, refresh, and get some Florida sun."
The Magic, as a collective, will need a refresh, too. The adjustment period ahead storm will require patience.
Beginning that trek in a building where they remain unbeaten – the last NBA team this season that can make that claim – is a silver lining.
