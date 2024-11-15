Meet the Opponent: Slumping Sixers Visit Streaking Magic in NBA Cup
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, two teams coping differently with injuries to All-Star players, meet in NBA Cup action Friday night. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
The Magic – 7-6 overall, 6-0 at home and 1-0 in Cup play – are riding a four-game winning streak. Their most recent victory, 94-90 over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, elevated them to third in the East.
The Sixers are 2-9 and still waiting to see the newly built trio of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid on the court together. Maxey will miss tonight's game with a hamstring injury.
Meet the Sixers
Key Returners [2024-25 stats]
- Joel Embiid: 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists
- Tyrese Maxey: 27.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists
- Kyle Lowry: 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists
Key Additions
- Paul George (from LAC, free agency): 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists
- Jared McCain (No. 16 pick in 2024 NBA Draft): 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists
- Caleb Martin (from MIA, free agency): 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Guerschon Yabusele (free agency): 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Andre Drummond (from CHI, free agency): 9.2 points, 10.0 rebounds
Key Departures
- Tobias Harris (to DET): 13.6 points 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists
- Buddy Hield (to GSW): 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 46.7 3PT%
- De'Anthony Melton (to GSW): 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists
About the Sixers
Gameday Injury News to Watch
- Andre Drummond: Questionable (Illness)
MORE: Magic-Sixers Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Friday's NBA Cup action?
Notable Numbers
- 26th in net rating (28th offense, 21st defense)
- 28th in eFG%
- 25th in ast/TO (1.49)
- 2nd in opponent TO% (17.1)
- 27th in fastbreak points/game (12.1)
- 25th in points in the paint (44.0)
- 3rd in %PTS on free throws (18.3)
The Sixers are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference after 11 games. Six of their nine losses are by double figures.
Joel Embiid returns Friday night, but it's just his second game as he continues to manage issues with his knees. Paul George, who has missed six games, will be without a minutes restriction for the first time this season.
Limitations aside, George and Embiid are "Hall of Fame-caliber players," as the Magic discussed at Friday morning's shootaround, and Sixers coach Nick Nurse is one of the league's best, with an NBA title and Coach of the Year honor. This current version of the Sixers, barring any further setbacks, should improve.
That said, Orlando must take advantage of the Sixers' still-developing situation. The Magic are playing well, even without leading scorer Paolo Banchero and starting center Wendell Carter Jr. They have the best home record in the NBA.
In their four wins on this homestand, the Magic have held each opponent under 100 points — remarkable given the NBA's per-game scoring average of 113. Led by their league-best fourth-quarter defense, the Magic are allowing a league-low 103.7 points a game.
