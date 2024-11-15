How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Cup on Friday, November 15
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are set to do battle in NBA Cup East Group A action on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Kia Center.
The Magic are looking to close out a perfect homestand with a fifth consecutive victory, coming in from back-to-back victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and Wednesday. They're 7-6 on the year, 6-0 at the Kia Center and atop their NBA Cup group.
Philadelphia's season is off to a rough start. Sitting at 2-9, they lost both Tuesday and Wednesday to the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Because of point differential, they sit fourth in the group heading into Friday night's clash.
How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers
Who: Orlando Magic (7-6) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-9)
What: NBA Cup East Group A game
When: Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Philadelphia -1
Last Meeting: Philadelphia 125, Orlando 113 on 11/6/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 47.1 FG%, 32.9 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 41.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 53.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
Philadelphia 76ers
- Paul George: 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 42.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT%
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 40.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT%
- Jared McCain: 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 45.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
- Joel Embiid: 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 18.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT%
- Caleb Martin: 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 43.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 110-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers: Nurse is in his second season in charge of the 76ers. Before taking the role in Philadelphia he was the head coach in Toronto, helping lead the Raptors to the first NBA Finals victory. The next season, he was the NBA's Coach of the Year. Before becoming head coach, he was an assistant with the Raptors. And beyond that, he was a head coach in the Developmental League with Iowa and Rio Grande.
