Magic-76ers Injury Report: George, Embiid Set to Play, Carter Jr. Will Miss 7th Straight Game
ORLANDO, Fla. – NBA Cup action rolls on when the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers square off in East Group A action Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside the Kia Center.
Orlando, the winner of four straight, defeated the Indiana Pacers by four Wednesday night to improve to 7-6 overall and 6-0 at home. In their first NBA Cup game Tuesday, the Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets by 25 points. With point differential considered, they stand atop East Group A heading into Friday.
The Sixers dropped to 2-9 on Wednesday evening after being the latest to try, and fail, to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. The night before in their NBA Cup opener, Philadelphia fell to New York by 12 points.
Before the contest, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report:
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero is set to miss his ninth game with a torn right oblique suffered in the fourth quarter of the Magic's 102-99 loss at Chicago on October 30.
Carter Jr. will miss his seventh straight contest with left foot plantar fasciitis. The injury came about in the first half of the Magic's loss at Dallas on November 3, and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said on Tuesday that Carter Jr. was "doing well," and the 25-year-old center was "slowly progressing."
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
- Tyrese Maxey: OUT (right hamstring strain)
- Andre Drummond: Questionable (illness)
Maxey suffered his hamstring strain during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on November 6, and multiple reports indicated the All-Star guard would miss at least two weeks with the injury.
Drummond, who had 20 rebounds during the preseason meeting between these two teams this season, is questionable with an illness.
Perhaps more notable for the Sixers is who *isn't* on the report. Paul George and Joel Embiid are both absent from the listing, meaning that barring any setbacks, Philadelphia will have both of them available for Friday night.
