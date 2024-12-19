Meet the Opponent: West-Leading Thunder Tangle with Magic; Keys to Game
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Kia Center Thursday night for the second and final matchup of their season series. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
The Magic, 17-11 and fourth in the East, will get the West-leading Thunder less than 48 hours after OKC fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final.
Oklahoma City, 20-5, beat the Magic 98-86 earlier this year.
About the Thunder
Leading Scorers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 51.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
- Jalen Williams: 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 50.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 12.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 57.9 FG%
- Lugentz Dort: 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 41.1 FG%, 40.3 3PT%
Injury News
- Chet Holmgren: OUT (right iliac wing fracture)
- Nikola Topic: OUT (left knee surgery)
- Jaylin Williams: OUT (right hamstring strain)
Notable Numbers
- 1st in net rating (# 8 offense, #1 defense)
- 10th-most points per game (115.6)
- 15th in eFG% (54.0), 1st in opponent eFG% (49.8)
- 1st in TOV% (11.8), 1st in opponent TOV% (19.0)
- 1st in point differential (12.1)
Keys to the Game
Limit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was effusive with his praise Thursday morning for the Thunder All-Star. When asked what challenge Gilgeous-Alexander presents and what he's seen on film, the answer was: "An MVP candidate."
SGA can stop and score at all three levels, playing at an off-tempo pace that makes the 26-year-old guard one of the toughest to contain.
"Guys that have that quality make it difficult to have one specific game plan for them," Mosley said. "They can manipulate your defense. He also plays defense, being able to get steals. But then, offensively, his ability to get you in foul trouble [and] understand how he can manipulate the pick-and-roll, where guys are on the floor and get his guys involved, understand how he can break you down. Guys like that, you have to put different matchups, lineups [and] coverages in front of him just to keep him off-balance as much as you can. Because he's a smart, high-IQ basketball player that has a great rhythm and feel for the game."
Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's third-leading scorer (30.3), trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. He attempts the fifth-most free throws per game (8.2) and makes 86.4 percent. His 35.0% usage rate is in the 95th percentile of the league (Cleaning the Glass).
Solve OKC's top-ranked defense
OKC, like Orlando, is another youthful team that leads with its defense.
The Thunder average an NBA-best 12.2 steals a game, force the highest percentage of turnovers, and hold opponents to an eFG% under 50 percent — another league-best mark.
"I think they're handsy," Mosley said when asked what impresses him about the Thunder defense. "They do a great job of being physical without fouling, they get their hands on the basketball a ton. They make you speed up more than you want to. I think because of their switching, a lot of teams think that you can get the switch and then just punish it right away. But they're coming and swarming the basketball, swiping at the basketball, so you never have a clean rhythm for actually trying to expose the mismatch. You have to make quick decisions and quick reads as fast as you can."
"They have many versatile defenders," guard Gary Harris said Thursday. "They switch 1 through 5, they're physical [and] they take pride on the defensive end.
"As a defensive team, you respect other defensive teams, you know, what they bring, We know what we bring, so it's gonna be a physical game."
Orlando's offense is fringe bottom-5 in offensive rating this season, scores the fifth-fewest points a game, and is the league's worst three-point shooting team by percentage (30.8) this season. The Magic's best bet is to slow the contest to their 27th-ranked pace and find some shotmaking that is uncharacteristic of this year's team.
National Spotlight
TNT is broadcasting Thursday's contest. The Magic is 0-3 so far on national TV, but this is the first one they'll get at home (Orlando is 10-1 at the Kia Center this season.)
The Magic, who are playing without stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, earned a lot of shine following their last national TV showing, a hard-fought loss to Milwaukee in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
