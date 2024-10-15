Orlando Magic, Anheuser-Busch Announce Multi-Year Extension as Team's Official Beer Partner
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic announced Tuesday the extension of the team's partnership with Anheuser-Busch, who has served as an official team partner dating back to 1989.
As the team's official beer sponsor, the multiyear partnership, led by Michelob ULTRA, will integrate Anheuser-Busch branding inside the Kia Center. It will also feature multiple promotions and watch parties throughout the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, and Anheuser-Busch will continue as the presenting partner for the Good Sport Program.
The Good Sport Program is the Magic's action plan which reminds fans to be responsible and respect the rights of other attendees. Signage and PSAs located throughout the arena will promote the message.
"From the inception of the Orlando Magic organization in 1989, Anheuser-Busch and their local wholesalers have been incredible partners of our team and community,” Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters said in a statement. “Our collective goal is to amplify the fan experience by providing branded consumer destinations throughout Kia Center and legendary celebrations for Magic fans."
Fan integration will feature in several components of the partnership, both inside and outside of the Kia Center. The two will team up to host four watch parties this season around Orlando, giving fans the chance to gather with other Magic supporters, enjoy drink specials and watch the game together.
Exclusive fan experiences and prizes will come throughout the season as well.
"We are proud to continue this long-standing partnership with the Orlando Magic and build even more meaningful connections with fans," Matt Davis, Head of US Sports Marketing for Anheuser-Busch, said in the release. "Anheuser-Busch is always looking for more ways to engage with fans and the teams they love, and we’re excited to create more moments of cheers for Orlando Magic fans through this partnership.”
Additional elements will feature signage at all Magic home games, including Beverage Express by Michelob ULTRA and the rebranded Michelob ULTRA Baseline Bar on the terrace level.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- POSITIVE HEALTH UPDATE FOR WCJ: The 25-year-old center has been dealing with a left ankle sprain after going down in the Orlando Magic's first preseason game. CLICK HERE
- TDS ADJUSTING TO NBA LIFE: As important as Tristan da Silva's on-court development is this year, the adjustment to the NBA lifestyle is just as crucial for the Magic's newcomer. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC DONATING TO HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS: The Magic are making a sizable financial contribution to relief efforts for the devastation caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene in Florida. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC MAKING MOST OF ALTERED PRESEASON SCHEDULE: The Orlando Magic's preseason schedule experienced a few alterations due to Hurricane Milton's effects on the state of Florida. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO FINDING JOY IN LETTING GAME COME TO HIM: The third season of Paolo Banchero's NBA career is off to an unofficially strong start. Is it indicative of another leap coming for the Magic star? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC MAKE TWO ROSTER MOVES: Learn more about free agent center Robert Baker II, who the Magic say they signed on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.