Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Shares Positive Health Update for Wendell Carter Jr.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since going down in the Orlando Magic's first preseason game this year, Wendell Carter Jr. has been considered day-to-day with a sprained left ankle.
The 25-year-old Magic center injured the ankle when he came down on New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis' foot while contesting a mid-range jumpshot in the third quarter of the Oct. 7 preseason opener. It was reported that Carter Jr. suffered a sprain of the left ankle, and imaging confirmed it the next day, according to Orlando Sentinel Magic reporter Jason Beede.
Carter Jr. missed the Magic's second preseason game last Wednesday.
Following cancelation of the Magic's Friday preseason return contest with the Pelicans due to Hurricane Milton, Orlando shifted its practice schedule and scrimmaged on Saturday after making a safe return to the city after the storm. Carter Jr. did not participate in that scrimmage, but did proceed to go through drill work and cardio.
On Tuesday, the Magic again scrimmaged in an effort to make up for lost game time in the preseason. This time, Mosley said, Carter Jr. was able to partially participate.
"He's doing good," Mosley said after the Magic's practice. "He was able to go through some live stuff today."
Carter Jr. was seen working with fellow centers Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze doing individual drill work at the end of practice, ranging from shooting threes to working in screen-and-roll scenarios.
Regarding his status for the Magic's preseason finale on Friday, Mosley said he wouldn't make a guess, but that the team will continue to monitor his response to treatment over the next couple of days and "go from there."
The Magic center expressed a desire to get back in action during the preseason to continue building chemistry and get reps in with the Magic's frontline starters before the regular season fully arrives.
Philadelphia, the Magic's opponent Friday night in the Kia Center, will already be without former MVP Joel Embiid, and the status of new addition Paul George could be in question after hyperextending his knee in the 76ers' preseason game Monday night.
Orlando opens the regular season Oct. 23 at Miami.
