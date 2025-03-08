Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, March 8: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
MILWAUKEE – The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks meet for the fourth and final time this season Saturday night, tipping off a five-game make-or-break road trip for the Magic.
Orlando is entering the contest on the heels of five straight losses, including three straight by two or fewer points. The Magic lost 125-123 to the Bulls on Thursday night.
Milwaukee is 8-2 in their last 10 games and has been off since Wednesday, when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks by 30 points.
The Bucks have won all three meetings so far this year.
How to Watch Magic at Suns
Who: Orlando Magic (29-35, 9th in East) at Milwaukee Bucks (36-25, 4th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Saturday, March 8, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Wisconsin, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Milwaukee -6.5
Over/Under: o/u 217.5
Moneyline: Milwaukee -275
Last Meeting: Milwaukee 122, Orlando 93 on January 15, 2025
Game Notes
- Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman spent five seasons as assistant GM with the Bucks from 2008-13.
- Head coach Jamahl Mosley is a native of Milwaukee.
Injury Report
Who's playing, who isn't for Orlando and Milwaukee on Saturday?
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists
- Damian Lillard: 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists
- Kyle Kuzma: 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists
- Brook Lopez: 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 132-177 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks: Rivers is in his first full campaign with the Bucks after taking over for Adrian Griffin in the middle of the 2023-24 season. His coaching career began with the Magic in 1999-2000, when at age 38, he led the Magic to a 41-41 record and won the NBA's Coach of the Year award. He's a former NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics, and has spent parts of 26 seasons manning NBA sidelines. Milwaukee is the fifth team he's coached, with previous stops in Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles with the Clippers and Philadelphia. As part of the NBA's 75 year anniversary celebration during the 2021-22 season, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- LOSS OF STANDARD: The Magic are struggling to finish close games they feel they shouldn't be in in the first place. That stems from a loss of standard. CLICK HERE
- SUPERMAN GOING INTO MAGIC HOF: Dwight Howard will be the 13th inductee into the Magic Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: The NBA flexed the final Magic-Cavs matchup to national TV on Thursday, plus more Magic notes. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC GO SOUL-SEARCHING: Orlando is lacking for confidence and hoping to find a fix fast. CLICK HERE
- MOSLEY CALLS FOR CONSISTENCY FROM REFS: "I just don't understand. I really don't," Jamahl Mosley said of the referees' whistle Tuesday vs. Toronto. CLICK HERE
- SUGGS' SUCCESSFUL KNEE SURGERY: How do the Magic contend without their starting point guard for the rest of the season? CLICK HERE
- STRUGGLE FOR SPACING: The Magic have consistently faced opponents who congest the paint. That's translating to plenty of struggles for Orlando's offense. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.