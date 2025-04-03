Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards, Thursday, April 3: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, divisional foes in the Southeast, square off one final time on Thursday evening before the end of the regular season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
Orlando is 37-40 heading into the contest, fresh off an 11-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
Washington is on the second night of a back-to-back, defeating the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Even still, the Wizards are last in the East at 17-59.
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
Who: Orlando Magic (37-40, 7th in East) at Washington Wizards (17-59, 15th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, April 3, 7 p.m ET
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -13.5
Over/Under: o/u 216
Moneyline: Orlando -950
Last Meeting: Orlando 120, Washington 105 on Mar. 21, 2025
Injury Reports
Click here for the latest on player health, injuries and status for Orlando and Washington.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Washington Wizards
- Jordan Poole: 20.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists
- Alex Sarr: 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists
- Bub Carrington: 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 139-184 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Brian Keefe, Washington Wizards: Keefe took over control of the Wizards in January 2024, and is in his first full season as the leading man on the Washington sideline. It is his first head coaching position in the NBA. Prior to taking the job, he was twice an assistant on staff with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and once each with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He rose from the ranks as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs in the mid-2000s before working his way up the bench. A former collegiate player at UC Irvine and UNLV, Keefe also spent five seasons as a coach in the college ranks with Bryant University and the University of South Florida.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PRESSURE TO MAXIMIZE BANCHERO-WAGNER PAIR: As teammates, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner already stand alone in Magic history. Orlando must maximize them buy supplanting their stardom. CLICK HERE
- HOUSTAN IS BASKETBALL-OBSESSED: "He really just cares about basketball and loves the game, loves his teammates, and loves the work that goes into it," Paolo Banchero said of Caleb Houstan. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ, ORLANDO TIES STILL TIGHT: Orlando was home for five years for Markelle Fultz. Although no longer with the team, that feeling hasn't left him. CLICK HERE
- 'WE'RE NOT DONE': The Magic officially know they've got postseason basketball on the horizon. But, that's not deviating their focus from finishing the year strong. CLICK HERE
- ISAAC CANDID ABOUT LESSENED ROLE: "Haven't shot it well, haven't played well overall, so I'm not necessarily blaming anybody or mad at anybody else but myself," Jonathan Isaac said. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.