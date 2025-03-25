Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets Injury Report: Tuesday, March 25
The Orlando Magic visit a divisional foe on Tuesday night, set to do battle with the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center.
Orlando is on the second night of a back-to-back, having defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-106 on Monday night at home. Now sitting 34-38 this season, the Magic have won the first three contests versus their Tuesday night hosts.
Charlotte is 18-53 this season and comes in on the heels of consecutive losses.
Before Tuesday night's tipoff, here is the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Doubtful (left big toe strain)
- Trevelin Queen: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony has missed five of the last six contests with the left big toe strain. The one contest he did appear in, March 16 at Cleveland, he exited after six minutes while still dealing with the same injury.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
- Josh Okogie: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
- Tre Mann: Out (disc herniation)
- Brandon Miller: Out (right wrist ligament repair)
- Grant Williams: Out (right ACL repair)
- Damion Baugh: Out (G League)
Okogie has not suited up since Jan. 31 for the Hornets.
Miller, Mann and Williams are all out for the season.
