Magic-Hornets Injury Report: Wednesday, February 12
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets in a divisional matchup Wednesday night for the final matchup before the All-Star break. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from the Kia Center.
Orlando is 26-29, coming off of Monday night's tight loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 68 points, but it wasn't enough to secure consecutive victories for the first time since Christmas.
Charlotte is 13-38 this year, falling Monday night to Brooklyn.
Before tipoff, here is the latest on player health, injuries and status for both teams.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Doubtful (left quad contusion)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: (torn left ACL)
Suggs being doubtful means he's on track to miss his ninth consecutive game with a left quad contusion he suffered Jan. 25 vs. Detroit. The Magic guard told reporters on Monday night that he was feeling good and enjoying the journey, but that he also wants to "come back when things are healthy, things are 100 percent, and I'm able to help this team fully, not be out there and be a shell of myself."
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball: Out (right ankle soreness)
- Moussa Diabate: Questionable (right eye abrasion)
- Tre Mann: Out (disc herniation)
- Brandon Miller: Out (right wrist ligament repair)
- Josh Okogie: Out (left hamstring strain)
- Grant Williams: Out (right ACL repair)
- Mark Williams: Out (not with team)
- Isaiah Wong: Probable (right foot soreness)
Ball left Monday's contest versus Brooklyn with a right ankle injury and remains out for Wednesday in Orlando.
After his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded due to a failed physical, ESPN reported that the Hornets have been in contact with the NBA about possible options to dispute the Lakers' failed examination.
Diabate had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets Monday versus Brooklyn.
