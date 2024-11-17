Magic Coach, Mascot Make 'Mrs. Magic's' Students' Wish Come True With School Visit
ORLANDO, Fla. – In September, Orlando Magic on SI stepped inside the classroom of "Mrs. Magic," or Stonewyck Elementary School fourth-grade teacher and Orlando Magic superfan Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez puts on a daily occurrence called 'Magic Math' – an intersection of her two passions: a love for teaching and Magic basketball. She utilizes real statistics, results and more from the Magic's season as her learning material for her students, and the classroom itself is its own Orlando Magic oasis.
It's a culmination of a years-long winding path that led sparked Lopez to not only take a chance laden with risk to become a teacher, but to do so in a way that is so uniquely hers.
As a result, her students have completely bought in. By posting everyday happenings in her classroom on social media, so too has the general public.
READ THE STORY: Meet Mrs. Magic, the Teacher Meshing Learning With Her Love for the Orlando Magic
But among all the decorations and experiences that come from Mrs. Lopez's classroom, one wish remained: the students hoped for a visit from Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and the team's mascot, Stuff.
“Their wish is for Stuff to come visit the school.That’s like their main thing. It’s crazy because yes, we have the Banchero fans, the Suggs fans, but Coach Mosley and Stuff – those are their two favorites. Those are the two they want.”- Mrs. Lopez to Orlando Magic on SI
In late October, just days before the Magic tipped off their 2024-25 season, their wish came true.
Mosley and Stuff surprised Lopez and her students two days before the Magic's season-opener at Miami, providing her with a custom 'Mrs. Magic' jersey and visiting the classroom for themselves.
"I think it's fantastic," Mosley said when asked of the experience. "I think it's a different way to be able to teach, because education is so important. Especially for our youth, being able to understand the different dynamics of it. It was so fun. I thought it was great how attentive they were, how focused they were. Being able to throw out stat lines from our game and the kids understand it. I thought it was just fantastic that we can continue to get in the community, give back and show support the same way that they support us."
That wasn't all. The team provided Lopez with two courtside seats and two tickets for each of her students to the Magic's Oct. 28 matchup with the Indiana Pacers at home. That happened to be the night Paolo Banchero scored 50 points to secure Orlando's third victory of the 2024-25 season.
In a recent video put together by the Magic's social media team, they documented the visit and shared it to YouTube.
"This is gonna be something I'm never going to forget," Lopez said in the video.
For an educator in the business of creating lessons that are applicable far beyond stepping out of the classroom, she also provides them with memories they'll forever hold dearly.
Now, she has one of her own.
