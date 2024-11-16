Magic's Cole Anthony Wins NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for October
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Friday, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was recognized by the NBA as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award Winner for October.
The award comes because of Anthony's work supporting youth health and wellness through hosting a financial literacy workshop, fundraising events and youth basketball clinics.
Prior to the Magic's 98-86 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night, Anthony was presented with the David Robinson Trophy by president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and CEO Alex Martins.
The NBA also donated $10,000 to Anthony's 50 Ways Foundation.
In October, Anthony held his fifth annual charity weekend in Harlem, which of course is in his hometown of New York. As part of the weekend, Anthony held his second "The Playbook" event, bringing together some of New York City's top high school basketball players for a workshop focused on building financial literacy.
He also hosted a free basketball clinic for local youth, donated over 500 backpacks of school supplies for children and held a charity Pro-Am game that weekend in Harlem.
The Magic hosted their annual Pick, Read and Roll event with children from surrounding OCPS schools. And over the summer, Anthony participated in two separate back-to-school events in and around Orlando.
"it's been a constant for him," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday. "It speaks to his character, it speaks to his care. It speaks to exactly what we talk about when you're with the Orlando Magic. It's more than the basketball court. It's off the court and how you take care of those around you and the community around you."
"It's an honor to be selected," Anthony said Friday. "This is big league. We have a lot of dudes with a lot of money making a big impact over a lot of different places.... Just try to keep up the good work.
"It's something for me that I'm obviously very passionate about, my 50 Ways Foundation," Anthony continued. "I'm super appreciative to be in a position where I can help people out, extend a hand out. Where I can just try to give back to the community. I try not to abuse that power and just, at all times, help out... Especially here in Orlando, man. You guys have done such a great job of being so welcoming and accepting of me since I've been here. I just want to do the same for the people around here."
