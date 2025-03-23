Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Monday, March 24
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Los Angeles Lakers make their lone visit to Central Florida in the regular season on Monday evening, visiting the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET in the Kia Center.
Orlando is 33-38, eighth in the East heading into the contest. They defeated the Washington Wizards 120-105 Friday night in the nation's capital.
Los Angeles is 43-27, fourth in the West before again meeting the Magic. They lost to the Chicago Bulls by 31 points on Saturday evening inside Crypto.com Arena.
The Magic took the first meeting between the two teams this year, but much has changed since then. Orlando played without Paolo Banchero in that November clash, but the Lakers made a seismic Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis swap at the trade deadline – altering the outlook of this season and future ones significantly.
Before tipoff, here's the latest on player heatlh, injuries and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Trevelin Queen: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
Anthony has missed three of the last four games with a left big toe strain, and five games total. The Magic guard also exited the last contest he appeared in – Orlando's March 16 win at Cleveland – after only six minutes with the same injury.
Queen, a two-way guard for the Magic, has been inactive for the last three games.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James: Probable (left groin strain)
- Rui Hachimura: Questionable (left patellar tendinopathy)
- Bronny James: Out (G League)
- Maxi Kleber: Out (right foot surgery)
LeBron James returned Saturday night after a six-game absence because of a left groin strain. He is probable to play Monday night.
Six other players were probable for the Lakers Saturday vs. Chicago – Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent – and all suited up for Los Angeles.
Of that six, only Hachimura is listed on the injury report for Monday. He's questionable – the same designation he had for Saturday before being upgraded to probable, then available.
