NBA Radio Host Hopes Paolo Banchero's 'Historically Good' Start isn't Going Unnoticed
For better or worse, portions of the NBA always have their focus geared on the next big thing.
One of the best examples of such is the NBA draft. Consider Victor Wembanyama – a long-known commodity who came into the league with sky-high expectations after catching just small glimpses of what he could be in the NBA. Incoming Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has been lobbied as the No. 1 pick in this upcoming 2025 draft for multiple years now.
It also means, however, that talent already in the league can possibly be looked over. Count Justine Termine, a host for SiriusXM NBA Radio, as one of those who are against that happening – particularly as it relates to Orlando Magic 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero.
"You're talking about number one overall picks, Banchero is turning out to be a really good number one overall pick himself," Termine said on Friday's episode of NBA Today with cohost Eddie Johnson, "and I hope that's not going under the radar."
Termine then went on to list the players in NBA history who, before their age 22 season, have played at least two seasons and averaged at least 21 points, six rebounds and four assists a game. Four names make that list: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Banchero.
Regarding the list, Termine said: "LeBron and Jordan are arguably two of the greatest offensive players of all time. Luka is on pace to become one of the greatest offensive players of all time. And it's Paolo Banchero.
"That's how good he's been. He's been historically good."
Banchero became the youngest player in NBA history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists in a single season last year, earned his first All-Star appearance and helped the Magic to 47 wins and a playoff appearance last year. He was at another level in the playoffs, averaging 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists through seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Johnson, a 17-year NBA veteran and cohost on the show, also offered his perspective. He mentioned how he'd like to see Banchero become a better rebounder because of his size, but then sang his praises.
"I think he's the full package. I think he has everything," Johnson said. "... So no, you're not off-center there at all. I mean, I love him. I think he's tremendous, and he's blended in well with a young team. That's hard to do when you're a young guy and you got other young guys trying to prove themselves, but yet he's taken over. He is basically the leader of the team."
To listen to the full interview episode, click here.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- ORLANDO MAGIC'S PRESEASON TV INFO: The Magic have released the broadcast information for each of the four preseason basketball games. Here's how to watch: CLICK HERE
- CAN A 'MORE PHYSICAL NBA' HELP THE MAGIC?: Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said during a radio interview that the NBA is going to be "much more physical this year." Jamahl Mosley thinks it could benefit his team – if done so correctly. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ, MAGIC TRUSTING THE PROCESS WITH 3PT SHOT: Franz Wagner said "there's a little bit more to the story" about his low three-point percentage last year. Here's why both he and the Magic are confident his shot can, and will, come back. CLICK HERE
- CARTER JR. FEELS. 'REALLY GOOD' AFTER FIRST PRACTICES: Coming off surgery this summer with his left hand, Wendell Carter Jr. is full speed ahead as the season ramp-up begins. CLICK HERE
- 'NO REPLACING KELLE, MAN': Cole Anthony believes the Orlando Magic are poised to take another positive step this season. But he knows it'll be without Markelle Fultz, a friend and teammate for Anthony's first four NBA seasons. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO WELCOMING 'HELL OF A CHALLENGE' IN EAST: To repeat or improve upon last year's success, the Magic face stiff competition in a top-heavy East. Paolo Banchero understands that, but he's got big aspirations this season. CLICK HERE
- YEAR 12 BRINGS KCP NEW LESSONS: Day one of Magic practice for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope meant equal parts teaching and learning. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.