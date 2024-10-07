Magic-Pelicans Injury Report: Ingram Won't Play, Orlando's Status Clear
The Orlando Magic opens its 2024-25 NBA preseason versus the New Orleans Pelicans with a 1:30 p.m. inside the Smoothie King Center.
Here's the latest regarding the health and status of the two teams heading into the contest:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- None
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Murphy III: OUT (hamstring)
Brandon Ingram won't play in the preseason opener versus the Magic, Pelicans coach Willie Green said.
Ingram's absence from action on Monday is not injury-related, Green said. According to a report from Jim Eichenhofer, it was a "collective decision" for Ingram to sit out versus the Magic.
