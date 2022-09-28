Magic Starting 5: Hurricane Ian Derails Orlando Training Camp

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. HURRICANE IAN CANCELS MAGIC PRACTICE

"The Orlando Magic is kicking off training camp this week, but Mother Nature is throwing a curveball for the team."

2. WHEN WILL GARY HARRIS RETURN?

"Harris, 28, is entering his ninth NBA season and second full year with the Magic after spending his first six campaigns with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 11.1 points per game last season and shot 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point line."

3. PAOLO BANCHERO 'FITS SO WELL'

“Seeing [Paolo Banchero] it’s like, ‘that’s exciting’ the number one pick, it’s just gonna be a stud coming in here,” Magic guard Terrence Ross said during media day. “Even just working out with him, just seeing him with the team, he just fits in so well man, he works, he wants to get better, he understands what the situation is, so anytime you can get that it makes everybody feel good.”

4. WHO IS THE NEXT RASHARD LEWIS?

"Lewis played parts of four seasons with the Magic from 2007-10, averaging 16.3 points per game. He made two All-Star teams in his career, one with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2005 and the other with the Magic in 2009, the same year the team made the NBA Finals."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 21 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

