Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, February 8: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks clash in a pivotal matchup Tuesday night loaded with postseason implications. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando, after wins at San Antonio last Tuesday and at Washington Thursday, have had four days off since last being in action.
Atlanta played twice over the weekend, splitting a Saturday loss versus the Knicks with a home win over the Jazz Sunday.
With both teams bound for the Play-In Tournament and vying for the Southeast division crown, the Magic enter Tuesday's bout a game ahead of the Hawks for the No. 7 seed. Home-court advantage in the No. 7-8 Play-In game is awarded to the higher seed.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks
Who: Orlando Magic (38-40, 7th in East) vs. Atlanta Hawks (37-41, 8th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Tuesday, April 8, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -4
Over/Under: o/u 225
Moneyline: Orlando -180
Last Meeting: Orlando 114, Atlanta 108 on Feb. 20, 2025
Injury Reports
Click here for the latest on player health, injuries and status for Orlando and Atlanta.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young: 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists
- Caris LeVert: 14.8 points 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Dyson Daniels: 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists
- Onyeka Okongwu: 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists
- Zaccharie Risacher: 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
- Georges Niang: 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 140-184 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks: Snyder has been on NBA benches for 15 seasons now including this one. This is his third season in charge of Atlanta after spending eight prior leading Utah. Before ascending to a head coaching position, Snyder was an assistant with the Clippers in 1992-'93, then Philadelphia in 2010-11, the Lakers in '11-'12, and Atlanta in '13-'14. Snyder was the runner-up for NBA coach of the year in 2017-18 with the Jazz.
