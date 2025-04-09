Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, Wednesday, April 9: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics square off Wednesday night in the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET.
It's the Magic's last home game of the regular season, marking Fan Appreciation night and the final regular season game of PA voice Paul Porter's 36-year tenure with the team.
After a win over Atlanta Tuesday night put the Magic at 39-40, Orlando's magic number to clinch the No. 7 seed and Southeast division championship is one. The win on Tuesday was the Magic's third straight.
Boston's overtime victory versus New York Tuesday improved them to 59-20 this season.
The Celtics are locked into the East's No. 2 seed, meaning that if the Magic stays in and wins the No. 7-8 Play-In game next Tuesday, Orlando and Boston will meet in the first round.
The Magic and Celtics have split their two meetings this season.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
Who: Orlando Magic (39-40, 7th in East) vs. Boston Celtics (59-20, 2nd in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Wednesday, April 9, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -5.5
Over/Under: o/u 206.5
Moneyline: Orlando -220
Last Meeting: Boston 121, Orlando 94 on Jan. 17, 2025
Injury Reports
Neither team has yet submitted an injury report. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back and, per NBA injury reporting policy, have until 1 p.m. ET to submit the status of each player on the respective teams.
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 26.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum: 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists
- Jaylen Brown: 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists
- Kristaps Porzingis: 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists
- Derrick White: 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Payton Pritchard: 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Jrue Holiday: 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 141-184 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: Mazzulla, 36 years old, mans the sidelines for his third season as the Celtics' coach this year. In each of his first two seasons, Boston finished atop the Eastern Conference. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy a historic 18th time this past June after his team cruised through the playoffs in just 19 games (16-3). Prior to taking over as head coach, the former West Virginia Mountaineer was an assistant on the Celtics' bench for three seasons. He's regarded as one of the brightest, young polarizing minds in the game today.
