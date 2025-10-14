Paolo Banchero can help Magic win NBA championship
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is playing his first season after the franchise gave him a massive contract extension.
While the new deal doesn't kick in for another year, Banchero is thankful of the Magic for the support.
"I mean, it means the world to me, just considering my first three years, and me just spending so much time here and being a part of this organization. To sign a second deal and lock in the future here is an amazing feeling," Banchero said.
Banchero taking next step for Magic
Now that the contract extension has been awarded, it's time for Banchero to take the Magic to new heights. Banchero spoke about how ready he is to take on the challenge.
"I mean, there's a lot of goals I set for myself and a lot of goals I set for the team," Banchero said.
"I just know I'm gonna go out there every day and work as hard as I can to reach all those goals, those goals grow every single year. And so what my goals were two years ago aren't the same as they are now. so I understand that that's gonna take more work and more focus, but you know I'm ready for it."
The Magic have the most talent around Banchero than they have ever had. The addition of Desmond Bane helps tremendously, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs are all in the prime of their career.
While the Magic have a strong supporting cast for Banchero, the team will only go as far as he allows it to. Banchero is the heartbeat of the team and Orlando's growth is very much tied to his individual development as a player.
Banchero has seen considerable amounts of growth year over year, but now as he goes into a season where the Magic have legitimate chances to go deep in the playoffs, the time for him to take a true leap is now.
Banchero and the Magic have one more preseason game on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans before the season opener against the Miami Heat on Oct. 22.
