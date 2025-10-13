Why Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is impressed after Heat preseason game
The Orlando Magic are clicking after a 120-104 win against the Miami Heat inside the Kia Center to improve to 3-0 during the preseason.
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about the good job the team is doing executing what is being asked of them during practices and how it is translating to games.
“I think they did a pretty good job of doing the things that we asked them to do, the style of play," Mosley said postgame.
"Obviously, there’s some small pieces that we’re gonna have to continue to clean up, 20 turnovers for 27 points. We’ve got to do a better job there, and it’s similar to the last game. You know, give Miami credit in the way they were attacking the basket. Putting them on the line 34 times is not what we want to. That was 28 in the last time we played them. So, we’ve got to do a better job of defending without fouling.”
While there are still things that need to be picked up over the course of the long season, Mosley is excited to see how the team is gelling together. He explained how that is on display from the starters to the end of the bench during these preseason contests.
“The unselfishness, I think that the play that does it for me was the end of the game, could have just been done, and these guys just continue to play," Mosley said.
"Lester {Quinones} makes the one more extra pass to the corner for Alex {Morales} for a corner three. And that just says what this group is about, and that’s what we’ve talked about when the spacing is right, the quick decisions. Coach Joe showed that pregame about being able to make that one more pass, to trust the pass and the open man is the right man.”
The Magic have just one more preseason game to showcase this against the New Orleans Pelicans, where the team will be able to see this in action again.
With it being the final game before the regular season begins, the Magic will likely play more of their bench players rather than the starters, giving them a chance to prove why they belong in the organization moving forward.
