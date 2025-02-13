What Jamahl Mosley, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero Said After Magic's Win over Hornets
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, 102-86.
MORE: Magic pull away from shorthanded Hornets, head into All-Star break with win
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Anthony Black and forward Paolo Banchero met reporters to discuss the win in the final game before the All-Star break.
Here's a partial transcript of what they said.
Jamahl Mosley
On the team’s performance from the third quarter on...
“We talked about it in the huddle, obviously how they were guarding us, packing the paint in, playing some zone – our ability to get stops and get out and run and get some easy baskets. I thought that was good for us. We knocked down some shots obviously, but our ability to play faster, before the defense could get set, I thought was very important for us tonight.”
On what went wrong early in the game...
“I looked at the stat sheet it was 5-21. That’s what it was. We were getting great looks, we were moving the ball, we were sharing it, there was great energy, great spirit. Like you guys talked about, what the expectation was for this group tonight, win or lose it was about having the right energy, the right spirit, playing the right way, playing for each other. Can’t control if the ball goes in or not, but that third quarter opened up because we kept our energy, we kept our spirit in the right space and that’s where I’m most proud of our guys tonight.”
On players sticking together and not letting frustration get the best of them...
“Well, I thought that was why – I think there was growth for our group. They didn’t allow it to impact them and so, understanding that the stops led to easy runouts, led to easy baskets and then as you see a couple go through the hoop in transition, now you’re stepping into your shots with a little bit more confidence. But again, they didn’t let it rattle them, they actually came out with more energy, you know, just to be able to get ahead.”
On their leaders keeping the team focused and trusting them to make open shots...
“I think they have a high amount of trust, and I really do believe that, because otherwise they wouldn’t continue to make the same passes. And the prime example for me was in that third [quarter], we passed the ball to AB (Anthony Black) in the corner, he knocks down a three, the entire bench erupts. And that’s the trust, that’s the belief, that’s the group philosophy that we’re going to do it by committee, and we keep trusting the work. These guys all work on what they’re supposed to be doing, and you have to trust the work and continue to believe in each other, believe in yourself and know exactly what you’re capable of doing”
Anthony Black
On the team’s ability to pull away and close out the game...
“Just that we turned up our defense in the second half. We started playing a lot faster and we had 22 assists, eight turnovers, so that’s always a good thing for us. It means we’re playing the right way, the ball is popping around, and we just got a good win going into the break.”
On the team’s focus during stretches where shots are not falling...
“Like you said, just continuing to trust our teammates, continuing to make the right play, and then as the guy getting the ball, just being ready to shoot. Not letting our offense affect our defense and yeah, I mean, I think we just were ready to shoot. We were aggressive all night.”
On Jett Howard’s performance tonight...
“Good. You know, he got [a block], so that’s good on defense. Obviously, he’s shooting the ball at the same high level that we know he does. But yeah, he was just really active on the defensive end. [It] gave us a spark when he was in the game. Started the second half for KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). It was just a great job of him being ready to come in and impact the second half after not going in the first (half).
Paolo Banchero
On the team’s ability to pull away and close out the game...
“Yeah, I think it just came down to our ability to get stops and get down and execute on the other end. But it just started with getting stops, guarding the ball, and holding them to one shot every possession.”
On Anthony Black’s performance tonight...
“I thought he was really good. He looked really confident taking and making shots, driving the ball, [and] obviously guarding as well so, I thought he was really good tonight.”
