Why Franz Wagner has most to gain heading into new season
In his first two NBA seasons, Magic star wing Franz Wagner was a 35.8 percent 3-point shooter, ranking No. 123 out of 221 players who attempted at least 300 3-pointers over that span. It was nothing spectacular, but it was passable for a player who averaged four triple tries per game with a free-throw percentage (85.0) that suggested there could be possible improvement from distance.
However, that mark significantly dropped off in his 3rd season, shooting just 28.1 percent from deep (4.6 3PA) followed by just 29.5 percent last year (5.9 3PA). Last year's struggles could partly be attributed to a midseason oblique injury. Still, his form over the last two years dropped off, developing a noticeable hitch that slowed down and stagnated his release, affecting the ball's rotation and flight path.
As arguably one of the league's top downhill creators, Wagner, 24, still has plenty of room to grow because of his shooting struggles that have hindered the Magic offense each of the last two seasons, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes noted.
"His effectiveness as a driver is a minor miracle given the sag-off space opponents allow him. If he manages to convert enough treys to pull defenders farther out on the perimeter, he could wreak real havoc," Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes wrote Monday."Even if Wagner never gets his jumper to fall, Desmond Bane's floor-spacing should at least clear out a help defender or two from the lane. The real gains will come if Wagner, already a fringe All-Star, becomes a complete offensive threat."
The Magic were, by far, the league's worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA a year ago. Wagner's struggles from deep were one of the reasons why the Magic courted the NBA's fourth-worst offense, notably behind the tanking Utah Jazz, beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors, among several others.
Desmond Bane's addition should provide a requisite boost, as should Tyus Jones and rookie Jase Richardson, who impressed in his preseason opener against Miami. The Magic will also need improvement from plenty others, including second-year wing Tristan da Silva, star forward Paolo Banchero and defensive-minded guard Jalen Suggs, who shot just 31.4 percent (albeit across 35 games) after 39.7 percent the season prior.
Wagner's shooting will unquestionably be key to the Magic sporting a more spaced offense in the halfcourt, especially if he's able to leverage a respectable long-range percentage into his fierce slashing.
