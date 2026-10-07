2 Reasons Why Sean Sweeney Will Work for Magic (And 1 Reason Why He Won't)

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney is establishing his program and culture with a team that's hungry to get out of the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2010.

The Magic are fiending for playoff success, and Sweeney is someone who knows how to get it done. As an assistant, Sweeney helped the 2024 Dallas Mavericks and the 2026 San Antonio Spurs reach the NBA Finals, so there is hope that he could do the same for the Magic now that he's in charge.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff explained why they think Sweeney could be the chosen one to help the Magic reach their goals.

A New Voice Will Make a Difference

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for a picture during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Evidently, the Magic’s biggest roster change this summer was a new voice. But I believe that voice is capable of leading the Magic to win one playoff series. Obviously, the goal is to win four, but Orlando hasn’t won one in nearly two decades. They were one game away on three separate occasions last spring.

"There’s a multitude of other factors, such as health, its respective matchup and chemistry offensively, which Jamahl Mosley wasn’t able to solve in his five seasons on the Magic sidelines. While similar issues exist for Sweeney, I’ve talked myself into believing different results will ensue — the definition of insanity!" — Matt Hanifan

Out of the eight teams in the league that changed coaches from 2024-25 to 2025-26, five of them made it to the postseason. The New York Knicks, who switched from Tom Thibodeau to Mike Brown, ended up winning the NBA Finals.

It's a sign that one small coaching change could make a world of difference.

There's a Different Energy in Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero poses for a picture during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just from hearing some of the Magic players talk during training camp, the team is approaching this season a bit differently than the previous ones. There's more of a serious nature to practices and a different idea of how to win, which I think will make a big difference down the line.

"Orlando was capable of winning 45 games last season with a very injured roster and a disconnect between the players and coaches. Good health and a different mindset could turn things around for the Magic." — Jeremy Brener

There seems to be a sense of urgency with the Magic this season that wasn't there in previous years. The new coaching staff is going to extract a different effort from the players, and that should make things much more intense for the 2026-27 campaign. If the Magic can figure out how to channel that intensity into positives rather than frustration, Orlando could be a scary good team in the East.

While there's a lot of optimism surrounding the team, there is reason to believe that it could all end up going wrong for the Magic.

Too Much Uncertainty

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner poses for a picture during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I believe that the Magic have enough talent to win a playoff series. It’s all going to depend on the matchup they draw in round one. Banchero is good enough to carry this team but the question remains whether or not they still have enough around him. With the growth of the Eastern Conference and the uncertainty surrounding the Magic's roster I’m going to go with no, but definitely don’t rule them out." — Austin Dobbins

The East has roughly 10 or 11 teams that are going into the season expecting to make it to the top 6 in the East, which would avoid the play-in. Only half of those teams are going to be successful in that endeavor, mostly because the East is very tight. The margin of error is incredibly slim, and that was represented in last year's standings. Just three games separated the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors from the No. 10 seed Miami Heat.

It led to a very competitive Play-In tournament, which saw the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic advance to the playoffs. Even against the top teams, the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, the 76ers and Magic were able to extend those series to seven games, and Philly came out on top. Orlando was up 3-1 but lost all three of their clinching scenarios to move on to the next round.

There are so many factors in the East that will determine whether or not the Magic make the playoffs, both external and internal. They just need to focus on what they can control, and the rest will figure itself out.