The Orlando Magic will be without their second-round rookie for the foreseeable future.

Izaiyah Nelson, who the Magic drafted No. 51 overall in last month's NBA Draft, suffered a fractured ankle in their overtime win in Summer League over the Portland Trail Blazers, according to The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

He will undergo the surgery and will return to basketball activities in 3-4 months, per Beede.

NEWS: Imaging Sunday showed that #Magic rookie Izaiyah Nelson suffered a fracture in his left ankle.



Nelson will undergo surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities in 3-4 months. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) July 13, 2026

The team confirmed the news shortly thereafter.

Injury update on @OrlandoMagic two-way player Izaiyah Nelson pic.twitter.com/py9iuDEE01 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) July 13, 2026

Izaiyah Nelson fractures ankle in Summer League:

East All-Stars South Florida Izaiyah Nelson (31) rushes up the court Friday, April 3, 2026, during the Reese's DI College All-Stars game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson, 22, was limited to just four minutes before exiting in the first half. The injury was originally reported to be a sprained ankle with a day-to-day timetable.

#Magic rookie Izaiyah Nelson suffered a sprained left ankle in today's Summer League game vs. Portland, I'm told. He's considered day-to-day. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) July 13, 2026

Nelson injured his ankle in the first half after recording a chase-down block on Portland's Quincy Olivari. He landed awkwardly near TyTy Washington's face and came up with a noticeable limp. In addition to the block, he did not take a shot and recorded just one rebound in four minutes.

In three Summer League games, Nelson, who signed a two-way contract with the Magic, averaged 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, one steal and one block in 12.0 minutes per game. He converted on three of his six shot attempts and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

In his lone season at South Florida, Nelson won the American Athletic Player and Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on a conference-best 56.1 percent shooting.

In his brief Summer League stint, Nelson, who stands at 6-foot-9 (without shoes) with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, showcased his hyper-active defensive playmaking and play finishing offensively that he featured at USF. His motor was relentless, which is a very encouraging sign, despite his incredibly raw offensive skillset.

However, a three-to-four month timetable means he's going to miss the start of the season. I expected Nelson to spend most of the season developing in Osceola. But, unfortunately, that start date is going to be pushed back.

The other two players who occupy two-way contracts are Colin Castleton and Alex Morales. Frankly, neither of their spots should be guaranteed. Lester Quinones, who led the Osceola Magic in scoring last season, has outplayed both through three Summer League games, averaging 18.3 points on 54.3 perent shooting and 50.0 percent from 3-point range, burying eight of his 16 long range attempts.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates! Follow Orlando Magic OnSi for all your latest news and more!