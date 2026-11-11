Status of Kings' Sabonis, Murray for Magic determined: Preview Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 10:10 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), KHTK Sports 1140 (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic are 0-for-2 on their four-game west coast swing, dropping games against the Pacific Division’s Suns and Warriors. With a tougher game in Utah up next, getting this one in Sacramento is crucial to taking a winless road trip out of the realm of possibility.

Both the Kings and Jazz have opened the season 1-9, matching Milwaukee for the NBA’s worst start. That gives Orlando a solid chance to pick up a split on this first trip out West, but they’ve dug themselves big holes early in the first two legs on this trip. The Magic did battle back from adversity against Golden State and led late before being pushed to OT, losing 126-119.

Franz Wagner has really come into his own as a playmaker since being handed the keys following Paolo Banchero’s injury and is averaging 13 assists per game on this trip. He burned the Warriors for 30 points, but didn’t get enough help from a group missing Desmond Bane (illness) in addition to Banchero and Jalen Suggs.

The Kings played without Domantas Sabonis against Miami and missed his influence in a game where they managed to hang around behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr.’s 32 points and 12 assists. Keegan Murray returned to help a team short on depth offset Sabonis’ absence, while Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds. Ultimately, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Bobby Portis proved too much ina 114–108 Sactown loss. Sabonis and Murray are both available vs. Orlando.

The Magic and Kings see each other twice per season, but Orlando is surging despite trailing the all-time series 40-34, winning four straight contests and registering back-to-back sweeps. The Magic won 121-117 in Central Florida on March 26 behind 30 points from Banchero and crushed the Kings at Golden 1 Center 131-94 a month earlier. Banchero scored 30 in that one too.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jase Richardson

G Desmond Bane

KINGS

F DeAndre Hunter

F Domantas Sabonis

C Dylan Cardwell

G Darius Acuff Jr.

G Zach Lavine

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Tristan da Silva: Questionable, Left Calf Strain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery’

KINGS

F Jonathan Mogbo: Out, G League - Two-way

C Maxime Raynaud: Out, Right Patella Subluxation

G Sean Pedulla: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Ben Simmons: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Repair/Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-112), Kings +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -217, Kings +180

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"The biggest thing for us is building on what we’ve done well and then correcting some of the mistakes that we’ve made, both coaches and players. I think we’ve done a good job of some initial building blocks and some fundamentals, and now we’ve got to get better at it." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on what would make for a strong road trip

STORYLINES

Black takes notice of fellow Hog Acuff's start

Banchero starts new basketball league with LeBron

Three reasons Magic are struggling early