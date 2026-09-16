Why Magic Didn't Sign Knicks' John Konchar Despite Interest

The Orlando Magic had the opportunity to sign veteran shooting guard John Konchar, but they ultimately fell short in the sweepstakes.

Konchar signed a contract with the defending champion New York Knicks and will have a chance to earn one of the final spots on their 15-man roster during training camp. It's a missed opportunity for the Magic to add another veteran to the roster, but it's understandable as to why Orlando didn't proceed with Konchar.

Magic Have Open Roster Spot, But They Don't Have to Use It

Utah Jazz guard John Konchar against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have 14 guaranteed contracts going into the season, and it's unlikely they will add a 15th, even though they have the space for it. The Magic have the league's third-highest payroll at just over $226 million. Only the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors are paying their players more, and that's also with only 14 players.

The league requires teams to have at least 14 players on the roster throughout the season. Teams can carry 13 players, but only for 14 days at a time.

Orlando has typically kept the 15th roster spot open at the beginning of the season to try to give them some flexibility throughout the year. Last year, the Magic only had 14 roster spots until the very end of the season, when they signed Jamal Cain to a standard contract, as he was on a two-way deal.

Cain was able to play well enough to earn that promotion, and he was able to turn that into rotation minutes during the team's playoff series against the Detroit Pistons.

Konchar is a 7-year veteran who is ineligible for a two-way contract. The only way Konchar was going to sign with the Magic was if he were to only be guaranteed a spot in training camp. The Magic have already signed a pair of guards in Malaki Branham and JD Davison, both of whom are not expected to make the final roster. However, the Magic could retain their G League rights.

By signing with the Knicks, Konchar will have a chance to compete for one of the final roster spots. The Knicks only have 13 guaranteed contracts on their roster, so Konchar will have a chance to be that 14th player. Orlando wasn't able to provide that opportunity, so it's good that New York was able to do so. The fact that there was reported interest in him suggests that the Magic could be looking for an upgrade in the backcourt, but it's not likely to come with a player like him.