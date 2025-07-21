Orlando Magic Acquire Sixth Man Of Year Finalist In Proposed Trade
The Orlando Magic's bench production last season wasn't the best offensively; they only averaged 35.8 points per game in the regular season, which ranked in the bottom half of the entire league. The team didn't have a consistent scorer who could take pressure off stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Although Tyus Jones, who signed in free agency, could be looked upon for that, he's better as a facilitator.
The franchise has been linked in the past to a former Sixth Man of the Year finalist, who could provide a massive offensive spark, and potentially, take them over the top in pursuit of a championship.
Malik Monk was one of the little bright spots for the Sacramento Kings this past season. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, all new career highs. Also, shot 43.9 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range. The Northern California franchise could look to move him as they're not in a prime position to compete in the loaded Western Conference.
Here a trade package the Magic can put together to acquire Monk:
Magic get: Malink Monk
Kings get: Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, and a 2027 first-round pick (Orlando's own)
Monk would provide consistent offense for the Magic off the bench. Adding a third scorer makes life easier for Banchero and Wagner, and opens the floor to get easier buckets at the rim.
The eighth-year veteran can score on all three levels, sneaky athletic, tight handles, and can bring up the ball. He's capable of putting together strong highlights with flashy dunks, crossovers, or setting up teammates.
A bench unit of Jones, Monk, Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva, and Moe Wagner would make the Magic deadly in the Eastern Conference.
