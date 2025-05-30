Orlando Magic Could Focus On Key Weakness In Chaotic Draft Plan
As the Orlando Magic head into the offseason, shooting remains their most glaring weakness. They ranked dead last in three-point percentage last season (31.8), making perimeter scoring a top priority. With two first-round picks and several players on team options, a draft-night trade could be in play.
During a recent appearance on The Kevin O'Connor Show on Yahoo Sports, insider Tate Frazier suggested the Magic should call the Chicago Bulls about guard Coby White.
"Before they do any of this," Frazier said. "Call the Chicago Bulls. Ask to talk to Jerry Reinsdorf and say, How much to get Coby White to come down to the Orlando Magic?"
White is a seamless fit, averaging 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. On an expiring deal, the price to acquire him could be a young asset plus the No. 16 pick.
If a trade doesn't work out, Frazier predicts they could go all in on three-point shooting with their selections.
"At No. 16, I'm taking Will Riley," Frazier noted. "If he's on the board, Illinois sharpshooter, I just think he has a natural gift ... At No. 25, they're taking the guy who we just saw on March Madness, make every shot he seemingly looked at, Walter Clayton Jr."
They could build their backcourt foundation by adding two proven shot-creators, but may also take a flier on a pure three-point specialist.
"At No. 57, this is the real last option," Frazier added. "They’re taking Kobe Brea out of Kentucky, This guy is the definition of a shooter specialist. If he can't shoot for them, nobody can shoot for them. So they take three big swings. I'm not going to say they're going to be three hits, they might be three strikes."
