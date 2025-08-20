Orlando Magic Could Trade Former Lottery Pick Soon
The Orlando Magic are reaching a crossroads with third-year pro Jett Howard.
While the Magic like Howard's potential, he has yet to prove why he was a lottery pick out of Michigan in the 2023 NBA Draft. His teammate, Anthony Black, was taken five picks before him and has made strides for the Magic larger than him.
Clutch Points believes the Magic could look to trade Howard at some point during this season.
"When the Magic took Jett Howard 11th overall in 2023, critics called it a reach. His shooting stroke was undeniable. However, his defensive flaws made him a risky pick in a league where two-way play is king. Orlando was desperate for shooting at the time, yet curiously, they’ve barely given him a chance to provide it," Clutch Points wrote.
"At 21, Howard still has the size, perimeter shooting potential, and shot creation that will appeal to rebuilding teams. But in Orlando, his development could be permanently stunted. If the Magic are serious about maximizing their roster for a Finals run, moving Howard for a more playoff-ready contributor or future draft capital makes sense for both sides."
Magic Could Trade Jett Howard
The Magic have needed a boost in their perimeter shooting and Howard could be part of the solution. However, with Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones coming to the team during the offseason, his path to the court is a little harder.
The Magic will play Bane and Jalen Suggs in the starting lineup while Jones and Black come in off the bench, making it difficult for Howard to see the floor.
Howard will likely need an injury for one of his teammates to get consistent minutes, which could give him a shot at getting back into the rotation.
Howard's option for his fourth year will either be exercised or declined by Oct. 31. If it's exercised, Howard should expect to play more for the Magic in the 2025-26 campaign. If it isn't, Howard still might play more, but it could be for a different team.
Howard and the Magic have a few weeks off before they report for training camp at the end of next month.
