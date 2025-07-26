Orlando Magic Have Expressed Interest In 14-Year Veteran
The Orlando Magic are loaded with young talent as they prepare to compete for a championship next season. However, veterans are important when expectations are set high. The Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship with impactful players such as Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, who helped them get over the hump. The Magic have an extra standard roster spot open that could be used to sign a veteran who will help the team take that same stride next year.
Alec Burks is a 14-year league veteran who has proven to be impactful at this juncture of his career. He played for the Miami Heat last season and averaged 7.3 points in 49 games, shot over 41 percent from the field and three-point range. The former lottery pick is an efficient scorer, which would benefit any team's bench, including the Magic.
Burks remains one of the top free agent guards and could be signed to a veteran minimum. It's been reported the Magic, along with others, have expressed interest.
Burks would be an excellent addition to Orlando's bench. They can offer him a contract worth up to $1.2 million and remain under the first apron. He's an unselfish veteran who understands his number may not always be called, but remains ready and a professional on a nightly basis.
Burks can help space the floor with his efficient shooting, which opens up more opportunities for the Magic roster. It would be a great fit, a signing that isn't popular but could take the team over the top.
