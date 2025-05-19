Orlando Magic Have One Obvious Move to Make This Offseason
The Orlando Magic are navigating through their offseason knowing changes have to be made.
An article in Bleacher Report suggests the Magic should do what is expected of them and make a move.
"The Orlando Magic know they need offensive upgrades, and they have the tools to get them. The only question ahead of what needs to be an offseason of major improvement is just how aggressive the front office will be," the article wrote.
"With no cap room and a payroll projection roughly $11 million over the tax, any changes Orlando makes will have to come via trade," the article read. "Swapping out defense-first pieces for some scoring and playmaking seems like the obvious move."
The Magic may want to make moves, but it remains to be seen what is available to them this offseason. However, they have reached a point where they need to be the aggressors and the catalysts to making some of these moves happen if they want to be better.
Orlando will have a prime opportunity to make some moves during the NBA Draft from June 25-26.
MAGIC LINKED WITH BIG TEN GUARD
As the NBA Draft approaches, speculation is swirling around who the Orlando Magic will take with their first-round picks. Michigan State standout Jase Richardson is a recurring name linked to the organization.
Bleacher Report recently released a post-combine mock draft featuring the Magic taking the 19-year-old with the 16th pick.
