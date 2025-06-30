ESPN Insider Urges Orlando Magic To Sign Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate
The Orlando Magic are among the most active teams this offseason in their push for title contention. Acquiring Desmond Bane and drafting offensive threat Jase Richardson marked a major step toward addressing their long-standing struggles with three-point shooting. While perimeter scoring has been the top priority, improving playmaking should be next on the list.
Shooting wasn’t the Magic’s only concern. Their offense struggled across the board, especially in playmaking and the absence of a true floor general. In addition to finishing last in three-point percentage, they also ranked last in assists. Injuries to Jalen Suggs played a role, but much of the burden fell on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who were often forced to create their shots in a slow-paced offense lacking spacing.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks recently suggested the Magic pursue unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate is an affordable playmaking guard who could fit seamlessly into the second unit.
"The Magic are similar to the Rockets in that they got most of their business done before the official start of free agency," Marks wrote. " They are also likely to sign Paolo Banchero to a five-year, $247 million rookie max extension. Even with the Bane addition and Jalen Suggs healthy, there is still a need to sign a veteran playmaker. Last season, the Magic averaged the fewest assists per game in the league."
"Sign Jones to a two-year, $14 million contract with a player option in the final season." Marks added. "Jones had a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio last season in Phoenix and has averaged at least 10 points in three straight seasons. He has ranked in the 90th percentile in five of the past seven seasons in assists-to-usage, per Cleaning the Glass."
