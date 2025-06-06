ESPN Insider Shoots Down Potential Blockbuster Orlando Magic Trade For All-Star
The Orlando Magic were recently linked to a potential trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers involving Darius Garland and Jalen Suggs, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. While the deal would address key needs for both teams, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently shot it down, suggesting it wouldn’t be enough return for the Cavaliers.
"That can't be the trade," Windhorst said. "Darius Garland is an All-Star. Jalen Suggs is not. So there would have to be other aspects of that trade before I would consider it. If I were the Cavs, if you were to say to me, is Jalen Suggs a player that the Cavs should have interest in? I would say, yeah, because Jalen Suggs is from the same class of players that a guy like Jrue Holiday and Alex Caruso are. Although he's about to start a big new contract, and that's one of the things about the trade like that. That trade couldn't take place, for example, until after July 1. Well, I mean, it could take place, but you couldn't trade those guys for each other, really, until after July 1. And then once you go to July 1, you're in the second apron."
Although he claims Suggs isn't an All-Star, he brings a different impact with a defensive rating of 107.9 this season. This ranks among the best perimeter defenders in the league when healthy.
In pursuit of an offensive-minded guard to alleviate the load on their core, Windhorst commented the Magic could make a notable deal this offseason.
"I would be surprised if that trade happens in that framework," Windhorst stated. "There's got to be more for the Cavs in there. Also, I don't know why the Magic would do business with the Cavs or in their own conference. I would say again, I haven't understood why the Magic haven't made trades for the last four months. I would not be surprised to hear the Magic make a significant trade in and around the draft. Possibly after that trade would happen, which I don't know what it would be. A player like Suggs, all of a sudden, could be available or the Cavs could get in on that trade. But those two teams working straight up like that, and without the Cavs being given other stuff, I don't see it that way."
More Magic Coverage:
NBA Insider: Orlando Magic Are ‘Clearly Making Calls’ On Trade Market
Orlando Magic Could Swap Defense For Offense In Trade For Two-Time All-Star
Orlando Magic Predicted To Trade For Dominant Four-Time All-Star