NBA Insider: Orlando Magic Are ‘Clearly Making Calls’ On Trade Market
After finishing near the bottom of the league in offense, it’s no surprise the Orlando Magic are targeting a shot-creating guard this offseason. Linked to names like Anfernee Simons, Coby White, and Trae Young with limited cap space, any major acquisition will likely come via trade. Those conversations may have already begun.
While declining team options would free up space, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer recently reported the Magic are surveying the trade market to create cap room ahead of free agency.
"I think Orlando is another team to watch, I really do," Fischer said. "I've heard a ton of buzz so far, more things that I'm looking to confirm and I'm willing to share right now, but they're clearly making calls, and seem to be a team that's going to be a factor on the guard market. They've got a couple scenarios to make trades to open up the full mid-level exception. They've got a lot of wide range of salaries above the mid-level, below $30 million, around $30 million to package together to go out and make any number of moves."
They are reportedly eyeing Sixth Man of the Year finalist Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, worth $14.1 million, according to Marc Stein.
If the Magic properly address their needs this offseason, competing for a top seed in the Eastern Conference is a realistic expectation.
"Toronto and Orlando," Fischer stated. "Two teams, I think, have the variance to be able to make a move and become a significant factor in the Eastern Conference playoff race, especially in a conference that's considered pretty wide open with Jayson Tatum's injury and Damian Lillard's injury. And who the hell knows what's going to come in Philadelphia and New York is in kind of disarray after firing Tom Thibodeau. We're going to see what comes out of the Eastern hierarchy and how Toronto and Orlando could potentially play a factor in all of that."
