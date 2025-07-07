Orlando Magic Officially Announce Signing Of Tyus Jones
The Orlando Magic officially signed free agent guard Tyus Jones, according to a team press release with comments from president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported it’s a one-year deal worth $7 million.
Weltman gave an official statement on the deal, expressing confidence in Jones' ability to elevate the team's playmaking and leadership off the bench.
“We are excited to welcome Tyus (Jones) to the Orlando Magic family,” Weltman said. “He is the ultimate pro, who will bring to our team a blend of IQ, playmaking and shooting. Known for his character and leadership, Tyus will be a tremendous mentor to our young core.”
Jones is a strong addition to the Magic, expected to lead the second unit as the primary playmaker. He will likely log valuable minutes alongside the starters, easing the facilitating burden on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Jones is known for his efficiency as a floor general, consistently ranking among all-time greats in assist-to-turnover ratio.
"Jones led the NBA in assists-to-turnover ratio six consecutive seasons from 2018-24, a league record, and set the single-season NBA record three times," the press release wrote. "Including 7.35 (485/66) in 2023-24. Since he was drafted in 2015, he has 116 career games with 5+ assists and no turnovers, the most in the NBA during that span (second is Chris Paul with 80)."
Jones will wear No. 2 for the Orlando Magic, a number last worn by Caleb Houstan before the team declined his option ahead of the negotiation period.
In a recent social media post Jones shared his excitement to be heading to the Magic.
@1Tyus: "Orlando we on the wayyy!"
